Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

