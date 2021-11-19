Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

