Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Announces GBX 7.35 Dividend

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HLMA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,124 ($40.82). 500,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,976.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,819.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 57.43. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66).

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

