Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $14.94. Guild shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

