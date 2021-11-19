Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRIN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

