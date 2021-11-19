Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,823. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

GRIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

