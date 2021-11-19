Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
GRIN stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
