Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

GRIN stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

