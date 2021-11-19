GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat Sells 117,855 Shares

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregg Steven Freishtat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.60 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

