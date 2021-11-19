GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat Sells 117,855 Shares

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gregg Steven Freishtat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.60 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
