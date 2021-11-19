GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

GP stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

