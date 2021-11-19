Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.58. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 29,908 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 83.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.