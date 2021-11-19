Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

