Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

