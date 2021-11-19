Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “
Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $33.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
