GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 5,401,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,266. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,227 shares of company stock worth $6,552,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

