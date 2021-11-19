GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of GoPro worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.45 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.