Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Downgraded by Acumen Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.50. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

FOOD traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.37. 1,244,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,904. The company has a market cap of C$322.01 million and a PE ratio of -41.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

