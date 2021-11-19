Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000.

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 92,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $100.14.

