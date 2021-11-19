Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 105,572 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

