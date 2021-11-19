Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,464 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,620,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $745.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.00. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

