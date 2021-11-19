Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 523,697 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

