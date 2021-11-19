Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Health Catalyst worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

