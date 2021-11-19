Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Albany International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.