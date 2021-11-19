Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 995,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of ABM Industries worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $127,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $235,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

