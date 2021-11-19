Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,425 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 92,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.