Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70.

