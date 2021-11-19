Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.03 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.77% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Reports First Positive EPS” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,687. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

