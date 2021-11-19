Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from $1.03 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Reports First Positive EPS” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AUMN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,687. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

