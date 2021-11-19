Golden Green Inc. Trims Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,765,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLNK stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

