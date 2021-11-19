Golden Green Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $155.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.