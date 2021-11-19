Golden Green Inc. Sells 15,938 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $238,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

