Goldcoin Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $3,655.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.12 or 0.00365340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,723,581 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

