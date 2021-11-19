Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Buys C$21,600.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,071,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,396.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton acquired 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$169,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton purchased 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton purchased 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

Shares of TSE GRC opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$50.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.27.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

