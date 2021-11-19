Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Buys C$21,600.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,071,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,396.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 5th, Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton acquired 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$169,900.00.
  • On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.
  • On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton purchased 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.
  • On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton purchased 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

Shares of TSE GRC opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$50.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.27.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

