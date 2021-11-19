Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.