Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.