Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

GMED opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $55.68 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

