Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Globant stock traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. 10,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.61 and a 200 day moving average of $265.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.60 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.