Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $352.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.10.

GLOB stock opened at $310.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day moving average of $265.49. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

