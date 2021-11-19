Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter.

HERO opened at $31.29 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

