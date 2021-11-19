Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

QYLG stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

