Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MILN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,987. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

