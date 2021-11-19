Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stake Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $48.37 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

