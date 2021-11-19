Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Purchases $15,213.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $15,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,936. The stock has a market cap of $427.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.16%.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

