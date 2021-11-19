Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SDH opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Global Internet of People has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

