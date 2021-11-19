Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the October 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GLBE stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $65.01. 49,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,579. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global-e Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.