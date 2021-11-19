Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

