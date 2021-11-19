Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 46.4% in October

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of GILT opened at $7.32 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.