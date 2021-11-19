Ghislain Houle Sells 5,485 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$162.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$154.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

