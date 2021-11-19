Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $473.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.