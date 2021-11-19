Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

FARM stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.43. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.