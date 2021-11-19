Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,575 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Aqua Metals worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQMS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.86 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.