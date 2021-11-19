Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,650 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TBNK opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.